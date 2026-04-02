Delhi govt orders private schools to stop forcing students to buy books, uniforms from specific vendors

The Delhi government on Wednesday has instructed private unaided recognised schools not to force students or parents to purchase books, writing materials, or uniforms from specific vendors, according to news agency PTI.

This directive, issued by the Directorate of Education, emphasises that families must have the freedom to choose where to buy these items.

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The Directorate stated that the directive is based on the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973, and the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

What are the changes?

Schools are now required to provide parents with clear, class-wise lists of books, writing materials, and uniform specifications in a transparent manner, offering multiple purchasing options in the open market.

The Directorate also noted that private unaided recognised schools are charitable institutions operating on a "no profit, no loss" basis. As such, any activity that leads to commercialisation or financial burden on parents is not allowed.

Complaints had been received from parents and organisations, claiming that some schools were compelling students to purchase items such as books, notebooks, uniforms, bags, and accessories like belts and ties from specific vendors, often at higher prices.

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Directorate issues order

In response, the Directorate has instructed schools to refrain from enforcing such purchases and ensure that parents are free to procure the required materials from any vendor at competitive market prices.

The Directorate further clarified that schools must allow students to use books and study materials prescribed according to the official curriculum and examination guidelines. It also emphasised that the procurement of books should follow the guidelines issued by education boards such as CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, and Primary Education Authorities.

Additionally, the order requires schools to upload the list of books and writing materials introduced this year on their websites, making the information easily accessible to parents.

The move aims to prevent commercial exploitation and promote fair competition while protecting the interests of students and their families.