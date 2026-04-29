Adani Group-backed cement major ACC Ltd is scheduled to announce its financial numbers for the fourth quarter on Thursday. According to a regulatory filing, the company's board would meet on April 30, 2026 to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and may recommend the dividend for FY26.

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ACC Q4 results date and time

While ACC has not officially disclosed the exact timing for its Q4 results announcement tomorrow, April 30, for the past few quarters, the cement manufacturer has released its numbers during market hours.

Following the results, the company's management would hold an investor and analyst call on Monday, May 4, 2026, for the financial outcomes and business outlook.

ACC stock

ACC shares have rallied 14.6% over the past month. In Wednesday's trading session, however, the stock edged down 0.16% to settle at Rs 1,438 per share on the BSE, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,440.35.

ACC dividend history

Looking back at ACC's dividend history, the company had declared a final dividend of Rs 7.50 on June 13, 2025, which matched the Rs 7.50 final dividend announced previously on June 14, 2024. Before that, ACC paid a dividend of Rs 9.25 on July 7, 2023, a final dividend of Rs 58 on April 4, 2022, and a final dividend of Rs 14 on March 30, 2021.

