Delhi HC directs TMC MP Saket Gokhale to withdraw apology affidavit in defamation case

The Delhi High Court has asked Trinamool Congress MP and national spokesperson Saket Gokhale to withdraw his affidavit tendering an apology in a defamation case against former Indian Foreign Service officer Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. The court, observing that the contents of the affidavit were unacceptable, has not taken it on record in its current form. The case involves a Rs 50 lakh defamation decree in favour of Puri, linked to Gokhale's previous tweets regarding her property purchase abroad.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Renu Bhatnagar made the decision while hearing Gokhale’s appeal against an earlier judgment. This judgment directed Gokhale to not only pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to Puri but also to issue a public apology both in a national daily and on his social media account. The decree was originally passed ex parte by a Single Judge, and Gokhale's application to have it set aside was dismissed on May 2 this year.

Representing Gokhale, senior Advocate Amit Sibal stated that an unconditional apology had already been published on Gokhale's X (formerly Twitter) handle, as per a previous court directive. However, the affidavit he filed was deemed defective by the High Court's registry.

Appearing for Puri, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh from Karanjawala & Co strongly opposed the submissions and drew the Court’s attention to Mr. Gokhale’s conduct before the Single Judge in execution and contempt proceedings.

The Division Bench, while perusing the affidavit filed by Gokhale, took objection to specific portions, particularly paragraph 4, and observed that the language used could not be accepted by the Court. The Bench directed Mr. Sibal to withdraw the affidavit and file a fresh one.

The Court made it clear that the pending appeals will be taken up only once the defective affidavit is withdrawn and a new affidavit is duly filed.

Gokhale had earlier issued a public apology following a series of defamatory tweets posted in 2021 about Puri’s property purchase. The apology stated: "I unconditionally apologise for having put out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret," as shared on his X account.

The apology came after the Delhi High Court ordered Gokhale to apologise publicly and compensate Puri with a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the defamatory remarks. The court had previously prohibited him from making further remarks against Puri, who is the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

This apology was published after the court warned Gokhale of civil detention for non-compliance with its previous rulings. On May 28, the court noted that Gokhale had failed to issue an apology within the timeframe established by the court's July 1, 2024, judgment, even ignoring an extended deadline given during contempt proceedings on May 9, 2025. The court's stern warning underscores the seriousness of adhering to judicial orders.