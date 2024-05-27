Delhi hospital fire: Expired licence, no clearance from fire dept in hospital where 7 newborns died

Delhi hospital fire: The East Delhi hospital where seven newborns had died and five were injured during a fire was operating despite the expiry of its licence, as well as no clearance from the fire department. The licence that was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for the hospital - Baby Care New Born Child Hospital - had already expired on March 31, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that expired licence had allowed for five beds only but there were 12 newborns admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident.

The DCP added that the doctors were not qualified or competent to treat newborn children in need of neonatal intensive care as they are BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree holders only.

Not only that, there were no emergency exits as well as no fire extinguisher installed in the hospital. The hospital did not have a fire clearance either. An official at the Delhi Fire Services department said that the building had no fire NOC. Other documents are scheduled to be checked on Monday.

The owner of the hospital, Dr Naveen Kichi, who was on the run following the fire, has been arrested. Meanwhile the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident too.

The police are also investigating the claim of a nearby resident who claimed that ‘unauthorised’ oxygen refilling cylinder work was being carried out in the building. The resident said that he had complained to the police too but no action was taken. He had to move out of the lane where the hospital is located due to the ‘illegal’ work, he claimed.

As per the District Magistrate (Shahdara) report, there were 12 babies at the time of the blaze. While one died on the spot, 11 were moved to another hospital in the vicinity, where seven were declared dead on arrival. Most of the newborns were around 15 days old, and one boy was 25 days old.

The fire broke out at 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to the two other adjacent buildings.Oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded due to which the adjacent buildings were damaged, said Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling the hospital fire ‘heartbreaking’ said that the cause is being investigated and the ones responsible for this negligence will not be spared. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also assured of the strictest punishment to the ones found negligent or involved in wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who have been injured.