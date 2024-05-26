Vivek Vihar hospital fire: NCPCR deploys team to investigate, PM announces compensation

The NCPCR has deployed a team to investigate the fire incident at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that killed seven newborns. The blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30 pm on May 25 and soon spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo said the commission has taken cognisance of the fire incident and the newborns' deaths.

An NCPCR team will visit the hospital to investigate the incident, Kanoongo said.

Meanwhile the PMO in a post on X said that the PM has announced compensation in the incident. "In the wake of the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi, the Prime Minister has announced that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to each of those injured," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is heart-rending, and his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time.

The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11:30 pm on May 25 and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings. Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said. Oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded due to which the adjacent buildings were damaged, he said.

Condoling the death of children, President Droupadi Murmu prayed for strength to the bereaved parents.

"The fire accident in Delhi hospital is very unfortunate. The news of the death of newborn babies in this accident is very sad. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the children and pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote in a post on X.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said those responsible for negligence will not be spared. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

Deputy Commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said owner of the hospital Naveen Kichi has been booked under sections 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Vivek Vihar police station. The officer said teams have been formed to nab the owner. Choudhary said they are checking the fire NOC of the hospital and if it is found with out it, IPC sections may be added.

(With agency inputs)