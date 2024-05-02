Delhi L-G removes 223 DCW employees, says Swati Maliwal appointed them without permission

Total 223 employees from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday have been removed with immediate effect on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's orders. It is alleged that DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal allegedly appointed them without permission, going against the rules, news agency ANI reported.

"Taking cognisance of all these irregularities and illegalities made by DCW, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the department (Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development) that the appointments of contractual staff engaged in DCW without having sanctioned posts and without following due procedures is void-ab-initio and the same cannot be allowed to continue in DCW," the letter by Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development read.

The letter by Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development mentioned that the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development in October 2016 informed the DCW that its 10.09.2016 order does not have the L-G's approval. The 10.09.2016 order was aimed at the creation of the 223 posts in DCW.

Citing the sub-section (i) of section 05 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 2013, the letter said: "Therefore, DCW doesn't have the authority to appoint/engage the employees on its own."

What does the sub-section (i) of section 05 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 2013 say? This sub-section reads: "The Government shall provide the Commission with such officers and employees as may be necessary for the efficient performance of the functions of the Commission under this Act."

Citing a Delhi government committee appointed to look into the DCW appointments in question, the letter said "large-scale administrative and financial irregularities/violations have been observed in the functioning of the DCW". On the basis of a report by the Delhi government's Directorate of Audit and a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Kejriwal government in 2017 instituted a committee appointed to look into the DCW appointments.

These alleged irregularities included irregular appointments, unauthorised engagement of manpower, irregularities in appointments of Consultant cum Advisor cum Member Secretary, rejection of Member Secretary appointed by the LG and illegal appointment of Member Secretary by the Women's Commission against the provisions of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 2013.

Some other alleged violations that the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development has pointed out include unauthorised implementation of projects and award of unauthorised procurement of motor vehicles., "Thus, the decisions and actions taken by the DCW are beyond their delegated power, without following various procedures laid down and in violation of DCW Act/rules/regulations/guidelines issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time," the letter read.

The letter furthermore mentioned that the Committee found the 223 job posts created and filled with contractual staff as "irregular" because the proper procedure wasn't followed and the L-G's approval had not been taken. "Further, the enhancement of remuneration and allowances to the staff of DCW was without adequate justification and in violation of the laid down procedures and guidelines," the letter read.

