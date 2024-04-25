Delhi LG VK Saxena trying to ‘lure’ church heads to support BJP: Kerala Congress leader complains to EC

Kerala’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan, complained against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly visiting church heads in the state to “lure” them into supporting BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The complaint, in which the Congress leader alleged ‘blatant violation of the model code of conduct’ by the Delhi LG, was filed with the Election Commision on the eve of polling day in Kerala on Thursday. A total of194 contestants in 20 Lok Sabha seats are vying for voters' support as Kerala goes to the polls on Friday.

Related Articles

"I am writing to invite your attention to the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena by visiting various church heads in Kerala to lure them to take a stance in favour of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," said Satheesan in his complaint.

VK Saxena, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, requested an audience with the heads of Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and others, claimed Satheesan. He said that some of the churches have declined to meet the LG.

Satheesan argued that the LG was a constitutional head of state and was restricted from involvement in any political activity.

"The Delhi Lieutenant Governor visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes for the BJP is a blot on democracy and its founding values," he alleged.

The Congress leader urged the ECI to ‘initiate urgent action’ against the alleged blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi LG.

Kerala, with over 2.75 crore voters, will begin polling at 7 am on Friday. With 2,77,49,159 voters in the state, more than 5 lakh will be first-time voters. Kottayam constituency has the highest number of candidates at 14, Alathur the fewest at five. Out of the total 194 candidates, 169 are men and 25 are women.

