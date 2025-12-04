Apple’s affordable iPhone likely to debut next year, display rumours ignite talks

The year is almost ending, and talk about Apple’s next generation iPhones has already started making the rumour mill. Over the weeks, we have come across several leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 models. Now, momentum is building towards the launch of Apple’s next-generation affordable iPhone model, the iPhone 17e, as whispers surrounding its display features circulate. Reportedly, the iPhone 17e may offer a similar display as its predecessor, but with a slimmer bezel.

According to The Elec report, the anticipated iPhone 17e model is expected to feature a LTPS OLED display, as the iPhone 16e, retaining a design similar to the iPhone 14 model. However, we can expect a slimmer bezel that may give a new look to the iPhone.

In addition, the report also highlighted that BOE, Apple’s display supplier, will be the primary manufacturer of display panels for the iPhone 17e model, alongside Samsung Display and LG Display. The company is also planning to ship over 8 million OLED units of display for iPhone 17e, close to its launch in 2026.

Previously, the iPhone 17e was also rumoured to get a Dynamic Island, but it may strictly follow the design of older iPhone models. Despite Apple upgrading the iPhone 17 with a ProMotion display, a new ultrawide camera, and others, the iPhone 17e may stick to the traditional roots with a 6.1-inch 60Hz display, boxy design, and others, as its predecessor did to maintain its pricing.

Apart from the design, the iPhone 17e will likely be powered by the A19 chip, bringing performance upgrades. It may feature a single rear 48MP camera as the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air, and a 12MP front-facing camera.