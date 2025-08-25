Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC increases prices by up to Rs 4 from Aug 25; check details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has increased the fare of the Delhi Metro lines effective from August 25. This is the first revision of Delhi Metro fares in the last eight years. The previous hike was in 2017.

DMRC stated that the “increase is minimal”, starting from Re 1 and going up to Rs 4. The Airport Express Line, however, would see a hike of Rs 5.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here’s the breakdown of the fare increase of Delhi Metro:

0-2 km: Rs 11 from Rs 10

2-5 km: Rs 21 from Rs 20

5-12 km: Rs 32 from Rs 30

12-21 km: Rs 43 from Rs 40

21-32 km: Rs 54 from Rs 50

Over 32 km: Rs 64 from 60

The DMRC also announced different fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays, which are as follows:

0-2 km: Rs 11

2-5 km: Rs 11

5-12 km: Rs 21

12-21 km: Rs 32

21-32 km: Rs 43

Over 32 km: Rs 54

Netizens questioned the reason behind the fare hike. Many pointed out the overcrowding and no availability of seats. “I travel on a daily basis and pay two way fare. Still me and so many people face issues in the metro after paying fare, like no seat availability, so much rush on peak hours. If @OfficialDMRC can't provide seats for people, then why increase the fare, fare should be same as before,” said a user, while another said, “No offense to the revised fare. But in rush hours, the coaches should be at least 6 like Blue line has. On the Green line, two destinations are there. Therefore, the frequency for both is more & coaches are only 4. Also, why are those coaches very small compared to other coaches?”

Advertisement

“Please improve your frequency and responsibilities in Mandi House Badarpur route. Yesterday the waiting time was 8 mnt that ended in 30 mnt. When it started it halted 10 mnts at least at 4 stations. Be responsible. Don't fool people. Why should u keep halting when crowded,” said another user.

“What about service of metro line? You're increasing fares but what about infrastructure and on time service. That's your part of scam. Timer shows 5 min to next metro station & next metro comes in 7-8 mins,” said another user.