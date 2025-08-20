'India metro cities are by far the worst': Finfluencer says leave India if you have the money

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava recently said in a social media post that Indian metro cities are in a shambles. Shrivastava said that he has lived across Singapore, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Panjim, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

His take came as heavy rains and consequent waterlogging brought India's financial capital, Mumbai, to a standstill on Tuesday.

He explained that in India, too many people are competing for too limited resources. "I can tell you that India metro cities are by far the worst. To be honest, it's no one's fault. We just have too many people competing for too few resources," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Not just too many people competing for too few resources, he had another reality check for Indians. "You can be rich in an Indian metro. But, you are unlikely to have a good 'quality' life. So, if you have the money to leave Indian metros, leave. You are missing nothing."

He added that there will be some challenges along the way, but all that is worth it for one's family. "The goal of life is not that you make crazy money. The goal of life is that you live better. Life is too short to deal with bad systems," Shrivastava said towards the end of his post.

Mumbai rains latest

Intermittent showers lashed Mumbai overnight, but rain intensity eased on Wednesday morning, restoring normalcy a day after torrential rains battered the city. Local train services on the Central Railway’s harbour line resumed at 3 am after a 15-hour disruption, while schools and colleges reopened. All public transport, including trains and buses, was back to normal, officials said.

The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday but predicted reduced intensity from Thursday. Santacruz recorded 209 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Colaba received 107.4 mm. Other areas like Vikhroli (229.5 mm), Byculla (193.5 mm) and Juhu (150 mm) also saw heavy showers.

On Tuesday, 782 passengers stranded on two Monorail trains were safely rescued after they got stuck on elevated tracks during the downpour. The BMC said its teams were on alert, monitoring the situation, and urged citizens to rely only on official information via helpline 1916.