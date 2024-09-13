Delhi Metro launches digital card or 'multiple journey QR ticket' for traveller convenience 

In a significant upgrade for daily commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched the 'Multiple Journey QR Ticket' (MJQRT) facility, effective from Friday, September 13. This new feature, available through the existing 'DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0' mobile application, allows passengers to travel using a digital smart card.

Passengers can recharge their MJQRT with amounts up to Rs 3,000, tailored to meet their travel needs. The new initiative was revealed by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, who emphasised that the MJQRT aims to simplify travel using a single QR code, thus enhancing convenience and promoting eco-friendliness.

To utilise the MJQRT, users must first register on the app, starting with an initial recharge of Rs 150 for metro travel. Anuj Dayal, DMRC's Principal Executive Director for Corporate Communication, clarified that no security deposit is required for the MJQRT. Users can add funds in multiples of Rs 50 through various digital payment methods, including UPI, credit, and debit cards while maintaining a maximum balance of Rs 3,000.

Travelers benefiting from the MJQRT will enjoy various promotional discounts: a 10% discount during peak hours (8 AM to 12 PM and 5 PM to 9 PM) and a 20% discount during off-peak hours. A minimum balance of ₹60 is necessary to initiate travel using this innovative ticketing option.

DMRC’s introduction of this facility reflects an ongoing commitment to providing an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional smart cards. Additionally, travellers will retain their remaining balance in the event of theft, loss, or damage to their mobile devices, allowing them to seamlessly access their MJQRT on another device.

This effort is part of DMRC's broader strategy to enhance user experience, offering multiple booking modes, fare media options, and payment alternatives. The MJQRT joins other fare media options such as single journey QR tickets, NCMC, and DMRC smart cards, providing commuters more flexibility and ease of travel.

