Delhi-NCR witnesses moderate rainfall; Parts of north India likely to see snowfall, rainfall

The Delhi NCR region, inclusive of Noida and parts of Gurugram, was hit by moderate rainfall early on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert to the residents, predicting continued thunderstorms in and around the capital.

As a result of the heavy downpour, road blockages led to waterlogging, increasing the difficulty for Delhiites, who are already facing the brunt of harsh winter. Several trains are also running late due to heavy rainshowers. The IMD also tweeted about the occurrence of a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in several areas of Delhi and NCR.

As per the Met Department, thunderstorm with moderate intensity rainfall would over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi-- Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Mahrauli-- and in NCR over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to the weather office. Moreover, the IMD predicted hail storm and precipitation over and adjoining area of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The IMD forecast also included light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi on February 1. The forecast further noted that cold wave conditions are not likely to prevail over any part of India during the next five days.

Furthermore, the IMD stated that regions in the western Himalayas, including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have experienced rain and snowfall. This weather situation is likely to persist during the night and morning hours of today, as per recent satellite imagery.

The forecast from AccuWeather suggests that the region may continue to receive showers till late Saturday, with the temperature potentially dropping to 9 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital region fell to 18.6 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below the season's normal, as per the IMD. The department also predicts thunderstorms and winds with speeds up to 30-40 kmph towards the night.

