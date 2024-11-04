‘Ban on firecrackers was hardly implemented’: SC raps Delhi govt for pollution, issues notice to top cop

Delhi air pollution: The Supreme Court rebuked the Delhi government and issued a notice to Delhi Police Commissioner over air pollution following Diwali festivities. The court said that the ban on firecrackers was barely implemented and demanded to know how the norms were flouted.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih took note of news reports that indicated a total non-compliance with the government’s directives, as mentioned in a report in Bar and Bench.

"We want the Delhi government to immediately respond as to why this has happened. We will simultaneously issue notice to Delhi Police Commissioner as to why there is non-compliance. We have to hear this immediately. The real problem is that this is all under the Air Prevention Act, 1981, which after amendment this year, has only penalty provisions," the Court said as it heard a plea concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The court asked the Delhi government to respond with an affidavit on the measures it took to tackle pollution and enforce firecracker ban. It asked for measures that can be implemented during Diwali next year.

The apex court asked the Delhi government to consider imposing a perpetual firecracker ban.

"There cannot be any dispute that the ban on fire crackers was hardly implemented. The ban on fire crackers being non-complied is very well clear from the report which amicus cited, which is that this time pollution level was at an all time high. Even the report suggested farm fire was also at a high time rise," the Court said, as per the report. The court will consider this aspect of the case again on November 14.

The court suggested sealing the premises of firecracker sellers who sold their products despite the ban. The bench also remarked that people are buying firecrackers in other states and bringing them into the city.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 373, with many stations recording the AQI over 400, which is the ‘severe’ category. Jahangirpuri station recorded AQI at 413, while Mundka was at 400, New Moti Bagh 400, Patparganj 402, Punjabi Bagh 404, Rohini 409, Vivek Vihar 421, Anand Vihar 433, Ashok Vihar 409, and Burari Crossing 408 among others, according to SAFAR-India data. ITO recorded an AQI of 349, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, Lodhi Road 346, Mandir Marg 380, North Campus DU 391, Okhla Phase 1 388, Pusa 350, RK Puram 393, Siri Fort 367, Dwarka Sector 8 393, and IGI Airport 369.