Delhi rain this week: IMD predicts more showers and cooler days, with waterlogging a concern for commuters

The weather has been influenced by a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring areas. The system, which was earlier over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, is likely to move east-northeastwards during the next 24 hours.

At the New Delhi-Safdarjung weather station, the maximum temperature was 27.6°C, which was 6.5°C below normal. The minimum temperature was 24.6°C, 1°C below normal.

The station recorded 30.0 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Humidity was 98 per cent at both 1730 IST and 0830 IST.

The IMD's seven-day forecast shows generally cloudy skies and moderate rain in Delhi on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 32°C, with the minimum around 25°C.

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The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days. On September 7 and 8, the maximum temperature is forecast at 34°C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be 24°C and 25°C respectively.

On September 9 and 10, the maximum temperature is forecast at 33°C, with minimum temperatures of 26°C and 25°C. The forecast carries "No Warning" for both days.

For September 11, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C. The day also carries "No Warning".

The rain brought some relief from the heat, with people stepping out near India Gate. Residents were seen jogging and spending time outdoors, while children played in the rain.

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But the showers also caused waterlogging in parts of the capital. Geeta Colony and Akbar Road saw light accumulation of rainwater on Saturday morning.

Several areas of the wider National Capital Region were also affected. Waterlogging on key stretches in Gurugram disrupted traffic and caused problems for commuters.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday carried out a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads as rain continued in the city.

She spoke to officials and on-ground staff about the waterlogging and drainage arrangements in the area.

Gupta directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure prompt drainage of accumulated water.

(With inputs from ANI)