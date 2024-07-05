Delhi rains: Govt sets up 24X7 control room to tackle any possibility of flood

Delhi rains: As monsoon hits the national capital, overcast skies and intermittent rains have brought relief from the severe heatwave. Meanwhile, the government wants to avoid scenes like last year’s monsoons.

The Delhi government has set up a 24X7 flood control room that will monitor real time data from the Hathnikund barrage from where Yamuna water is released for the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj made the announcement on Friday, following a meeting of the committee that supervises, recommends and coordinates flood control measures in National Capital Territory.

The control room will be manned by officials from different agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Atishi, speaking about 2023 monsoons, said that the Yamuna reached its highest level in 70 years. "The Delhi government is gearing up to tackle any possibility of floods. The control room is in touch with officials at Hathinikund barrage from where Yamuna river discharge is received. After release of 1 lakh cusec of water, relief and rescue machinery starts working,” she said. The control room will be completely computerised.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next four to five days. The department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to settle around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said on Thursday.