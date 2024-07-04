Monsoon update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall across the country in the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Northwest and East India, as well as heavy rainfall across Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain is expected over Northwest and Central India in the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region on July 4 and 6. Himachal Pradesh on July 6 and 7, Uttarakhand on July 8, Punjab on July 4, 6 and 7, Haryana-Chandigarh on July 4 and 7, Uttar Pradesh on July 4-8, West Rajasthan and Vidarbha on July 4, East Rajasthan on July 5 and 6, West Madhya Pradesh on July 5, East Madhya Pradesh on July 4 and 5, and Chhattisgarh on July 4, 7 and 8 are expected to witness light to moderate rain.

On July 5 Jammu division is expected to witness very heavy rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh on July 4 and 5, Uttarakhand on July 4-7, Punjab on July 5, Uttar Pradesh on July 4 and 5, Uttarakhand on July 4-7, Punjab on July 5, Uttar Pradesh on July 5 and 6, East Rajasthan on July 4, West Madhya Pradesh on July 4 are expected to witness very heavy rainfall.

East and Northeast India are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days. West Bengal is expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 4, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 and 5, Jharkhand on July 4 and 5, Odisha on July 4, 6 and 8, Bihar on July 6-8, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 7 and 8, and Assam and Meghalaya on July 8 are also expected to witness similar light to moderate rainfall.

Bihar on July 4 and 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 4-6, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 6, Assam and Meghalaya on July 6 and 7, and Odisha on July 7 are predicted to witness Isolated very heavy rainfall.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5.

Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa during July 4-6, Madhya Maharashtra during July 4-8, Saurashtra & Kutch on July 4, Coastal Karnataka during July 4-7, South Interior Karnataka on July 4, 6 and 7, said IMD.

Gujarat is expected to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall today.

