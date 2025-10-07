Delhi rains: Heavy rains, hail storm pound Delhi-NCR; IGI airport issues advisory for passengers. Details here

Commuters across Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) faced challenges as heavy rain lashed several areas on Tuesday evening. Sudden showers caught many by surprise, with dark clouds blanketing the sky and traffic affected in different localities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for most of the national capital, indicating a higher likelihood of hazardous weather. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for West and South Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and gusty winds are likely in central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi. These weather conditions are expected to persist for the next two hours.

Following heavy rain, Delhi Airport issued an advisory warning of potential disruptions in flight operations. Airport authorities stated, "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," in a post on X.

The situation has prompted coordinated action among airport ground teams and weather authorities to manage passenger flows and safety. Updates from both the meteorological department and airport authorities are expected as conditions evolve.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Delhi-NCR in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, logging 12.6 mm of rain. Other stations, such as Palam and Ridge, noted 11 mm and 11.7 mm respectively. The city started the day with a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department attributed this wet spell to a Western Disturbance impacting the region.

Meteorologists expect the maximum temperature for the day to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has forecast moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning over the next two hours at several locations in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

The rain brought an improvement in air quality. At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 68, classified as 'satisfactory' by the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI value between 51 and 100 is considered acceptable for most individuals.