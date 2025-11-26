Delhi records coldest November morning since 2022, hits 8°C

Delhi experienced its coldest November morning since 2022 on Wednesday, with temperatures plummeting to 8°C, marking a 3.3-degree dip from the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This temperature is the lowest for November since 2022, when the city recorded a low of 7.3°C. The capital had recorded 9°C on Tuesday, but the temperature dropped significantly by Wednesday morning.

Before Wednesday, the coldest November day this year had been November 17, when the minimum temperature reached 8.7°C. In comparison, in 2024, the lowest minimum temperature recorded for November was 9.5°C, and in 2023, it was 9.2°C.

This drop in temperature has triggered forecasts for foggy conditions throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 24°C and 26°C. The IMD also warned residents to brace for the cold with increased foggy conditions and lower visibility, characteristic of Delhi's early winter season.

Faridkot coldest in Punjab; Hisar in Haryana

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Faridkot emerged as the coldest place on Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 4°C, while Bathinda recorded 5.6°C. Amritsar and Gurdaspur saw 7.8°C and 7°C respectively. Patiala and Ferozepur recorded minimums of 8.4°C and 6.7°C, while Ludhiana recorded 7.4°C. Faridkot had also been the coldest place in Punjab on Monday, with temperatures dropping to 4.4°C.

In neighboring Haryana, Hisar recorded the lowest temperature at 6.3°C. Sirsa reported 7.8°C, while Gurugram saw a minimum of 9.8°C. Other cities like Karnal (8°C), Ambala (10.3°C), and Rohtak (8.2°C) followed suit with lower-than-usual temperatures. Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9°C.