ACME Solar shares react to reports of transmission constraints

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares advanced on Monday after the company said its 300 MW solar project developed by ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd, connected at the Bikaner-II substation, has received long-term General Network Access (GNA) effectiveness approval and is currently evacuating its full capacity of 300 MW.

Following the development, the ACME Solar stock rose 2.21 per cen to hit a high of Rs 233 on BSE. The scrip is down 2.41 per cent in 2025 so far.

The company said that with confirmed and effective long-term GNA in place, the project continues to be supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not impacted by any evacuation constraints.

The company added that following the commissioning of the Narela–Khetri transmission line, long-term GNA has become effective for about 4,300 MW of solar projects in Rajasthan across developers, which has significantly eased transmission constraints in the state.

The clarification came in response to a Press Trust of India report dated December 14, 2025, which said nearly 4 GW of solar capacity in Rajasthan, including projects developed by ACME, was facing daytime curtailment as available transmission margins were exhausted.

ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,934 MW and under construction capacity of 4,586 MW including 15 GWh of BESS installation.

With an in-house EPC and O&M division, the company does end-to-end development and O&M of the plants, thereby delivering projects in a time & cost-effective manner while ensuring best in class operating performance evident in its industry leading CUF and operating margins.