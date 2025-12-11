Delhi riots case: Court grants Umar Khalid interim bail for sister’s wedding

A Delhi court on December 11 granted interim bail to former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid from December 16 to 29 to allow him to attend his sister’s wedding later this month.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai approved the request, noting that the marriage of Khalid’s “real sister” constituted a valid ground for temporary relief. Khalid, an accused in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, has been in custody since September 2020 and denies all allegations.

Under the bail terms, Khalid must furnish a personal bond of ₹20,000 and two sureties of the same amount. The court laid down strict conditions, barring him from using social media and restricting him to his residence or the venues of the wedding ceremonies. He has been permitted to meet only family members, relatives and friends during this period.

Khalid is also prohibited from contacting any witness or anyone connected to the case. He must provide his active mobile number to the investigating officer and keep the phone switched on throughout the bail period. The court directed him to surrender before prison authorities on the evening of December 29, after which the jail superintendent will file a compliance report.

Khalid had approached the Karkardooma Court seeking bail from December 14 to 29, citing the need to participate in pre-wedding preparations for the ceremony scheduled on December 27. He was similarly granted short-term interim bail in 2022 and 2023 for family weddings.

The interim bail order comes a day after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the bail pleas of Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.

(With inputs from PTI)