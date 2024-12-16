Delhi shivers as temperature drops further, AQI slips to ‘very poor’ category; cold wave grips North India

Delhi woke up to another cold morning on December 16 as the minimum temperature was dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department also predicted a moderate fog for the day. The cold conditions are further amplified by the foggy condition over the national capital. Shallow fog was observed in some areas of the national capital and surrounding areas early morning as winter chill persisted.

On Monday, the lowest minimum was 3.5 degrees Celsius in west Delhi’s Pusa and 4 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar. Both stations recorded cold wave conditions, the IMD said.

The winter conditions also saw the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi reach 345 at 7 am significantly higher than the 246 AQI recorded a day earlier.

Areas like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Burari Crossing saw AQI levels ranging from 350 to 397, indicating hazardous air quality. Other parts of Delhi, including Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, and Rohini, recorded AQI levels above 370, far exceeding the "very poor" category and pushing the air into “severe” territory.

As the cold wave continues, many people are seeking refuge in shelter homes across Delhi. In places like Sarai Kale Khan, visuals show people gathered in night shelters, bundled in thick blankets, and attempting to sleep in the harsh cold.

Cold wave persists in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued to grip Punjab and Haryana with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, recording minimum temperatures of two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a chill of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Fatehpur records sub-zero temperature

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan on December 15 with Fatehpur recording sub-zero minimum temperature for the third consecutive day, officials said. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Fatehpur settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 1.6 degrees, Bhilwara 2.2 degrees, Sangaria, Pilani and Sirohi 2.6 degrees, Chittorgarh 3.2 degrees, and Alwar 4 degrees, it said. cThe minimum temperature at several other places settled below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

Respite from intense cold wave in Kashmir

Kashmir saw a slight respite from the intense cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures rose across the valley, though they remained below the freezing point, the meteorological department officials said on Sunday.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, an improvement from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the Met department said. Pahalgam, the base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra, logged a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than the previous night, the weather office said.

Konibal, a hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the the coldest place in the valley with the mercury dipping to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, was minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees in Kupwara of north Kashmir and 2.8 degrees Celsius in Kokernag of south Kashmir, it said.

According to the Met office the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 21.

IMD classifies it as a coldwave when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius , with the departure also being 4.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal. It can also be called a cold wave if the minimum is below 4 degrees Celsius .