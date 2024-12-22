Delhi shrouded in thick smog as AQI hits ‘severe’ category amid cold wave; Mumbai breathes ‘poor’ air

Residents of the national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog as the air quality dipped amid cold wave conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the ‘severe’ category.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 427 on Sunday (December 22), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the AQI remains hazardous in the national capital, it showed slight improvement from 434 recorded on December 21. The prominent pollutant, once again, is PM2.5, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

In addition to the cold wave conditions that have the city shivering, layers of smog engulfed the national capital on Sunday morning.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) bulletin issued yesterday indicated that the air quality would remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday but could improve to ‘very poor’ category from December 23. Over the next six days, the air quality will remain between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’, according to the forecast.

The minimum temperature at 7am was recorded 8 degrees Celsius, which is where it is likely to settle for the day, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. The city may see partly cloudy skies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast two western disturbances, which are likely to affect the region in the coming days.

Mumbai air quality

Meanwhile, the country's financial capital, Mumbai, is experiencing its coldest winter in decades, which has led to a significant decline in air quality. For the fourth consecutive day, the city has been enveloped in a thick layer of smog with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 176 on Sunday (December 22). Earlier in the week, the AQI had peaked at 199, falling into the 'poor' category.

Many residents shared videos and photos on social media, highlighting the deteriorating air quality. Some images even showed the Bandra-Worli Sea Link disappearing into the smog.

As the AQI in Mumbai remains around 200 (classified as poor), the Bombay High Court intervened on December 21, criticising the Maharashtra government and other authorities for their inaction and urging them to implement effective measures to reduce pollution in the city.