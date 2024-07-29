Delhi UPSC aspirants death: MHA forms committee to inquire into deaths, LG announces Rs 10 lakh compensation each

The Union Home Ministry on July 29 constituted a committee to inquire into the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to flooding at a coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar last week.

The ministry has tasked the committee with conducting a probe into the mishap at the Rau’s IAS Study Circle, fixing responsibility, suggesting measures and recommending policy changes to avoid such incidents in the future.

“The committee will consist of the Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi government, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as the Convener. It will submit its report in 30 days,” a MEA spokesperson added.

The committee will comprise the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi Government, Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner of Police, a fire advisor, and the MHA joint secretary, who will be its convenor.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the AAP office demanding the resignation of the Arvind Kejriwal government over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute’s basement got flooded with rainwater.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar today and tried to speak with the protesting students. The LG announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants. The LG also assured action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services, police and MCD within 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, while taking part in a short debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said coaching institutes have to follow the rules and regulations. “We must fix responsibility so that such incidents do not recur,” he said, adding, “There should be no politics... Negligence has happened and someone has to take responsibility so that a solution can be found.”