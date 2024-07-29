Delhi UPSC aspirants’ deaths: Owners of basement, 3 others arrested; 7 people nabbed so far 

UPSC aspirants' deaths: Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the deaths of the UPSC aspirants due to drowning in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle that was flooded after heavy rains in the city. The total number of arrests in the case is now seven, including owner Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, of the coaching centre.

The police arrested the four relatives of the building owner Amarjeet, including his son. The different floors of the building were registered under the names of different people.

One person who owned the Force Gurkha car seen in the videos, exacerbating the flood situation as it drove past the building in the waterlogged street, has also been arrested. The iron gate of the coaching centre had blocked the water from getting inside the basement but the impact of the waves created by the car, damaged the gate, and led the water to gush inside the basement.

“5 more arrests have been made into the #RajenderNagar incident including the owners of basement and the person who appears to damage the gate of the building. So far, 7 persons have been arrested. We are committed to ensuring strict action against all those involved in the case,” the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh, have been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody after they appeared before a magisterial court. A First Information Report (FIR) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), have been slapped against Gupta and Singh.

The Delhi Police has also warned people against spreading fake news regarding the tragedy at the coaching centre. "We request not to forward such messages without verifications. Legal action will be taken the perpetrators behind such malicious messages," it said.