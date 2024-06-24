Delhi water crisis: LG Saxena assures AAP of help; Atishi continues hunger strike, demands release of water from Haryana

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has assured an Aam Aadmi Party delegation that he will try to resolve the water issue in the national capital. This comes amid an indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who alleged that Haryana has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund barrage, leading to a water shortage in Delhi.

Related Articles

Saxena stressed that the resolution of the issue hinged on cooperation rather than the blame game. MPs and MLAs who met the LG requested him to urge the Haryana government to release extra water for a few days till the rains arrive.

The share of Yamuna water between Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other neighbouring states had been fixed by the Upper Yamuna River Board, and is up for renewal in 2025, Saxena pointed out. Saxena then spoke to Haryana Chief Minister, who assured that he would seriously look into the matter and resolve the issue as far as possible.

"Saxena stressed that the Supreme Court's advice that Delhi could approach Haryana for extra water on humanitarian grounds could fructify only in an atmosphere of cooperation and amicable dialogue, rather than by indulging into accusations, abuse and blame game," as per a Raj Niwas official.

The AAP delegation included Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLAs Dilip Pandey, Somnath Bharti, Rajesh Gupta and Rituraj Jha, who highlighted the shortfall of 113 million gallons per day (MGD) of water from Haryana to Delhi.

The LG noted the increasing population in Delhi as well as its neighbouring states, and the persistent heatwave that has exacerbated matters.

Bharadwaj said that since the LG is the representative of the central government, he was requested to intervene. He confirmed that LG Saxena assured them that he would talk to the Haryana government to get Delhi’s full share of water. He also highlighted that rains have arrived in Himachal Pradesh, and there should be sufficient water flowing into Haryana in a matter of a week.

ATISHI’S HUNGER STRIKE

AAP minister Atishi is seeking the release of Delhi’s water share from Haryana through her hunger strike. Her hunger strike entered the third day on Sunday even as doctors advised her to end her fast.

She claimed that the Haryana government insisted it did not have adequate water to supply to Delhi. However, when journalists went to the Hathnikund barrage that releases water to Delhi, it is clearly visible that there’s water in the barrage but the gates were closed. “Until the Haryana government gives the water they (people of Delhi) are entitled to and until the gates of the Hathnikund barrage are opened, this hunger strike will continue," she said.