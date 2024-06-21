'Paani Satyagraha' on Delhi Water Crisis: CM Arvind Kejriwal praises Atishi as she begins indefinite hunger strike

In a show of solidarity and determination, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed his support for Water Minister Atishi as she embarked on an indefinite hunger strike to demand more water from Haryana, as dDelhi grapples with a severe water crisi.

Kejriwal, speaking from jail, extended his best wishes to Atishi as she commenced her protest in Bhogal, South Delhi.

Atishi's hunger strike, launched in the presence of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, got an important message from the imprisoned Chief Minister. Sunita Kejriwal relayed Kejriwal's hope for Atishi's 'tapasya' to yield positive outcomes, underscoring the dire water scarcity gripping several areas of Delhi during the scorching heatwave.

The recent weeks have seen Delhi grappling with severe water shortages exacerbated by a dearth of raw water impeding the city's treatment facilities.

Amidst this crisis, Atishi, accompanied by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before announcing the initiation of her 'Pani Satyagraha' in Bhogal to compel Haryana to meet its water supply obligations to Delhi.

Delhi typically receives 1005 million gallons per day (MGD) for its populace, but recent actions by Haryana have seen a significant reduction in the allocated amount, leaving over 2.8 million residents facing acute water shortages.

Atishi highlighted the diminishing supply further, pointing out that Haryana had curtailed an additional 100 to 120 MGD in the past two days, intensifying the crisis.

Kejriwal, despite his confinement, voiced concern over the politicisation of essential resources like water and emphasised the need for regional collaboration to mitigate the suffering of the people.

He currently is under judicial custody due to the allegation against him in the excise policy scam. The Rouse Avenue Court initially granted him bail in the case on June 20. However, on a plea by by the Enforcement directorate, the Delhi High Court put a pause on his bail until it hears the ED's arguments.