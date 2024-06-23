Weather alert: Delhi may get light showers today, southwest monsoon to progress in Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Delhi on June 23. For the past three days, the national capital and its neighbouring areas heaved a sigh of relief as the intensity of heatwaves reduced after weeks of searing temperatures.

In Delhi, the maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 40 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively during the day. The maximum temperature is one notch above the season’s normal while the minimum temperature is two notches above. There is no heatwave or rainfall warning for today and tomorrow.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh during 22-25; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 24 & 25 and abate thereafter,” IMD said in a forecast.

As per the extended range forecast for the next five days, the weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave for June 25 and June 26. The weather forecast for the rest of the three days indicates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms.

During next week, the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed will likely blow over the national capital on June 27 and 28.

According to the forecast, the Southwest Monsoon to progress further into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Bihar and some more parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next 72 hours," it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days.

In Delhi, monsoon is expected to set in around June 30, as suggested by IMD. “Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi,” ANI quoted IMD scientist, Naresh Kumar said.