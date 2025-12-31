'Live close to family, earn peacefully': Founder says youngsters shouldn't move to Delhi, Bengaluru

White Dust founder Rohit Aryan has sparked a debate on career choices and urban migration with an “unpopular opinion” on success and life in one’s 20s, urging young Indians to rethink the rush to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aryan said that while people in their 20s often get opportunities to move to big cities, choosing a metro should not be seen as the default path to success. Instead, he advised staying in one’s hometown, earning a living, and leading a peaceful life close to family.

“Don’t choose any of them. Be in your hometown, earn and live peacefully. Live close to or with your family,” Aryan wrote, adding that the issue is not with metro cities themselves but with the belief that relocating to them is necessary to become successful.

According to Aryan, the mindset that professional growth is tied to living in large urban centres is flawed. He acknowledged that many may disagree with his view but maintained that staying rooted can offer long-term benefits, especially in terms of mental well-being and quality of life.

“I know many will not agree with this, but trust me, this is the best thing you can do in the long run,” he said.

In your 20s, life will give you a chance to move to or choose Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, or any other city. Don't choose any of them. Be in your hometown, earn and live peacefully. Live close to or with your family. It's not that these cities have problems; it's… — Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) December 30, 2025

Aryan’s comments come at a time when conversations around burnout, rising living costs in metro cities, and the rise of remote work are reshaping how young professionals think about careers, success and where they choose to live.

A user commented: "Fair take, but there is nuance to it. Do this, not at the cost of exposure or complacency. Independence goes both ways, lots to learn by living by yourself. Wherever you go, do plan to come back and settle in your hometown!"

"Valid take. Success don't come from a pin on the map. Peace, support, and consistency from home often beat the metro hustle most people romanticise," a second user wrote.

A third user said, "People move to cities for jobs bhai. Smaller cities don't have economic opportunity of the scale that Mumbai/Delhi offer, unless you have generational wealth that is."

"Major pull factor for moving to metro cities is availability of better educational institutions for kids. If governments equip remote areas with better education and health facilities then movement towards bigger cities will reduce," another user weighed in.