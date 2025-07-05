Delhi weather today: IMD issues yellow alert for moderate rain over the weekend, AQI 'satisfactory'

Light to moderate showers swept across several parts of Delhi on Friday, delivering a welcome reprieve from sticky humidity but bringing with them familiar troubles of waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the weekend, cautioning that more showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are on the way.

Despite Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station recording no rain on Friday, other parts of the city saw significant rainfall. Pusa led the tally, logging 13.5 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, followed by 21 mm from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Janakpuri saw 15 mm in the first half of the day and 0.5 mm later. Ridge recorded 4.4 mm, while Palam measured 5.2 mm.

“A yellow alert had been issued for the day and the alert has been extended to the weekend as well. Generally cloudy skies are expected to persist, along with light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning,” said an IMD official.

So far in July, Safdarjung has recorded only 4.1 mm of rain, well below the month’s normal of 17.4 mm to date. The long-period average for July stands at 209.7 mm. Weather watchers anticipate more activity in the days ahead.

“Rainfall action has started across National Capital Region in a scattered manner but activity will increase from Saturday and is expected to peak between July 6-8 as monsoon axis will remain close to the Capital,” said Ashwary Tiwari, who runs the IndiaMetSky handle on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to hold steady. The city recorded its ninth consecutive day of “satisfactory” air, with a 24-hour average AQI of 78 at 4 pm Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Forecasts indicate the air is expected to remain in the “satisfactory” category over the next couple of days.

While arterial roads mostly escaped prolonged waterlogging, several inner streets weren’t as lucky. Minor waterlogging was reported from localities including Narela, Rohini, Mundka, Badarpur, Mangolpuri, Kirari, Mahavir Enclave, Moti Bagh, and Aurobindo Marg, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

By evening, water had accumulated at various points across the city, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Sainik Farm and Saket metro station, near Tughlaqabad air force station in Sangam Vihar, Munirka metro station, the stretch between Adarsh Nagar metro station and Azadpur Mandi, and parts of Najafgarh and Rohtak Road. Aurobindo Marg near IIT Delhi also saw significant waterlogging.

“With ongoing drain desilting and construction work and the potholes that have developed, some areas may see minor waterlogging,” said a Public Works Department (PWD) official.

No underpasses were flooded on Friday, but water-filled potholes and stalled vehicles did lead to traffic jams, prompting several motorists to air grievances on social media. PWD officials noted that about 90% of desilting work has been completed, with delays attributed to the late awarding of tenders and additional oversight requirements.