Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, dense fog may disrupt travel plans

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR for Saturday as dense fog is likely to reduce visibility during the early morning hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD forecast, minimum temperatures in the region are expected to hover between six and eight degrees Celsius, marking a noticeable dip from Friday’s minimum of nine degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are expected to worsen briefly during early hours, potentially affecting road, rail and air travel.

Airline IndiGo on Friday issued a travel advisory warning passengers that dense fog could disrupt flight operations in parts of the country, including Bhubaneswar and Indore.

"Low visibility and fog over #Bhubaneswar and #Indore have impacted flight schedules. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support," the airline wrote on X on Friday.

Amid widespread fog across North India, including the national capital, Air India said it plans to implement special measures to minimise passenger inconvenience. These include improved schedule planning, real-time disruption monitoring and other operational steps.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that despite the lifting of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3), anti-pollution measures on the ground would continue with full force across the city.

He said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee decided to revoke GRAP 3 restrictions following a sharp improvement in air quality. According to official data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 380 to 236 within 24 hours, while Bawana recorded an AQI of 141, placing it in the ‘good’ category.

"We are encouraged by the progress, but this is not the time to relax. On-ground operations will continue with the same force to consolidate the gains we have made," Sirsa said.

In the past 24 hours, enforcement agencies issued 6,596 challans for vehicular emission violations, removed around 12,000 metric tonnes of garbage, mechanically swept 6,261 km of roads, and lifted 2,315 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste. Officials also conducted 405 inspections at illegal dumping sites, leading to 156 enforcement actions.

Sirsa reiterated that Delhi’s fight against pollution remains ongoing, with agencies strengthening responses daily to ensure cleaner air.