Delhi's bloody Saturday! 2 Murders in a day shake national capital; AAP slams centre over law & order

Delhi witnessed two violent incidents on Saturday, raising concerns about the city’s law and order situation. In Shahdara, a trader was fatally shot by bike-borne assailants, while in Govindpuri, a man was stabbed to death during a brawl. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Centre, accusing it of failing to ensure safety in the national capital.

Trader Shot Dead in Shahdara

Sunil Jain, a 52-year-old utensil trader, was returning home on a scooter near the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara when bike-borne attackers fired 7-8 rounds at him. According to police, Jain was struck by 3–4 bullets.

A team from the Farsh Bazar police station arrived quickly after receiving a PCR call, but Jain succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Investigations are underway to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the crime.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused," a senior police officer said. Jain's family stated he had no known enmity or prior threats.

Fatal Stabbing in Govindpuri

In a separate incident, a dispute over the cleanliness of a shared toilet in Govindpuri escalated into violence, leaving one man dead and two injured.

Sudheer, his brother Prem, and their friend Sagar were attacked during the altercation. Sudheer succumbed to stab wounds to his chest, face, and head, while the other two are receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Police have detained five suspects, including a minor. The accused are identified as Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their sons Sanjay (20), Rahul (18), and a juvenile. Bhikam reportedly works at a building materials shop in the area.

AAP Slams Centre Over Safety Concerns

The AAP government blamed the Centre for what it termed the "jungle raj" in Delhi. Delhi Police, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, came under fire from AAP leaders.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj labelled Delhi the "crime capital" of India, while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal directly blamed Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Amit Shah has ruined Delhi. People are living in constant fear. The BJP has failed to manage law and order in the city. The people of Delhi must unite and demand change,” said Kejriwal.