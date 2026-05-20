Delhi's power demand crosses 7,700 MW as temperatures race past 45°C, highest peak in 2026 so far

Delhi is gripped by a punishing summer. On Tuesday, the capital recorded its first heatwave day of May, with temperatures at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, climbing to 45.1 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above normal and 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day. It was the fourth heatwave day recorded in Delhi this year, after spells on April 23, 24, and 25.

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The heat came with consequences across the board: surging power demand, deteriorating air quality, and fresh pollution curbs.

Demand on the grid

The capital's electricity consumption surged to 7,776 MW at 3:30 PM, the steepest peak the city has seen in 2026, according to State Load Dispatch Centre figures. It built on an already stressed Monday, when demand had risen to 7,542 MW through the afternoon before climbing to 7,600 MW after dark.

Distribution companies managed to keep the lights on. An official noted that BSES discoms held steady, catering to peaks of 3,492 MW and 1,683 MW across their respective service zones. Tata Power DDL, covering north Delhi, said it handled up to 2,220 MW without disruption.

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What makes this summer stand out is how early the stress has arrived. The 7,000 MW threshold — a marker that wasn't crossed until May in each of the past two years — was breached on April 27 this time, when consumption hit 7,078 MW. Looking further ahead, grid planners expect demand to cross 9,000 MW before the season is out, eclipsing the all-time high of 8,656 MW set in 2025.

Pollution adds to the pressure

The heat wasn't the only problem. Air quality in the capital deteriorated sharply through the day, with the AQI rising to 336 by evening and pushing Delhi firmly into the 'Poor' bracket. The pollution watchdog, the Commission for Air Quality Management, responded by activating Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan across Delhi-NCR.

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The CAQM pointed to both current readings and near-term forecasts as the basis for its decision. "The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend and is recorded as 208 ('Poor' Category) today, i.e. on 19.05.2026. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM indicates AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days," it said in a formal statement.

Stage 1 restrictions ban the burning of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels and roadside eateries, and limit diesel generator use to situations where no alternative exists.

What the numbers say

Heatwave conditions had previously gripped the city on April 23, 24, and 25, making Tuesday the fourth such day in 2026.

The IMD has put the region on an orange alert through May 25, flagging the likelihood of heatwave conditions, including severe heatwaves, in the days ahead. Wednesday is forecast to bring a high of 44 degrees Celsius and an overnight low of 27, offering little indication that the heat or the pressure on Delhi's power infrastructure will ease anytime soon.