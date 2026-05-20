Why Prince Pipes, BLS International shares jumped today

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd and BLS International Services Ltd witnessed strong buying interest in Wednesday's early trade after both companies reported their March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings.

At last check, Prince Pipes shares climbed 4.98 per cent to Rs 282.55, while BLS International advanced 5.73 per cent to Rs 276.90.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prince Pipes

Prince Pipes reported a sharp increase in profitability for the quarter under review. The company's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 56.1 crore as against Rs 24.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, surging nearly 132 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent YoY and 48 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 850 crore.

Total volume increased 23 per cent YoY and 46 per cent QoQ to 62.2KMT. Realisation for Q4 FY26 came at Rs 136.7 per kg, down 4 per cent YoY but up 2 per cent sequentially.

Consolidated EBITDA more than doubled YoY to Rs 110 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 12.9 per cent, inclusive of expected inventory gains.

Advertisement

EBITDA per kg came at Rs 39.3 per kg against Rs 2.2 per kg YoY and a loss of Rs 1.3 per kg QoQ.

BLS International

BLS International reported a healthy operational performance in Q4 FY26, supported by growth in its Visa & Consular and Digital Services businesses.

The company's revenue from operations increased 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 814.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 692.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA rose 17.1 per cent YoY to Rs 203.9 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 174.1 crore a year ago.

"The growth was driven by the continued benefits of the self-managed centre model in the Visa & Consular Services segment and sustained cost optimisation initiatives," the company stated.

Advertisement

PAT climbed 28.7 per cent YoY to Rs 186.9 crore from Rs 145.2 crore in the year-ago period.