Viyash Scientific share price: Shares of Viyash Scientific Ltd witnessed a rally in Wednesday’s trade, supported by a strong earnings report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. On Wednesday, Viyash Scientific jumped as much as 17.51% in early trade to touch a day’s high of Rs 269 apiece. At last check, the pharma player was trading 12.41% higher at Rs 257.30 per share. With today's rally, the counter has surged nearly 24% over the past month.

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The numbers behind the rally

According to the stock exchange filings released post market hours on Tuesday, Viyash Scientific posted growth across all key metrics for the fourth quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 19.1% year-on-year to Rs 919.96 crore, up from Rs 772.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bottomline: The net profit attributable to shareholders stood at a solid Rs 52.11 crore. Overall profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketed to Rs 66.38 crore compared to a loss of 32.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 200.1 crore, a jump of 63.9% YoY. Consequently, EBITDA margins expanded by 590 basis points to reach a healthy 21.7%.

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The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio drastically improved to a comfortable 0.2x in Q4 FY26, down from 1.0x in Q4 FY25.

Hari Babu Bodepudi, Managing Director and Group CEO, noted in the exchange filing, "Fiscal Year 2026 has been a transformative year for Viyash Scientific, marked by the successful integration of our facilities, operations, and corporate functions into one unified platform."

"As we enter FY27, we are excited about our product pipeline and growth roadmap. With a significantly deleveraged balance sheet, we are also actively evaluating selective inorganic opportunities to further strengthen our platform and create long-term value," Bodepudi added.

