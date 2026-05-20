Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
500% dividend alert! Multibagger stock up 160% in a year - Record date, payout history

500% dividend alert! Multibagger stock up 160% in a year - Record date, payout history

GE Vernova dividend record date: The company has fixed August 21, 2026, as the record date for the same. If greenlit by the shareholders at the AGM, the dividend will be paid out or dispatched within 30 days from the approval.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 20, 2026 10:54 AM IST
500% dividend alert! Multibagger stock up 160% in a year - Record date, payout historyGE Vernova dividend history: The company paid a final dividend of Rs 5 per share on August 22, 2025, and Rs 2 per share the year prior on August 28, 2024. (Image: AI generated / Gemini)

Multibagger stock GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has jumped over 9% in Wednesday’s trade to touch the day’s high of Rs 4,800 apiece on BSE. GE Vernova shares have been on a stellar run for the past one year, gaining over 160% in period as per current market price of Rs 4707.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

GE Vernova dividend 2026

Following the close of market hours on May 18, the power transmission company released its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, also dropping a reward for its shareholders.

 In a stock exchange filing, the company's board announced they have recommended a final dividend of 500% or Rs 10 per share on a face value of Rs 2 per share, which is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). 

The company has fixed August 21, 2026, as the record date for the same. If greenlit by the shareholders at the AGM, the dividend will be paid out or dispatched within 30 days from the approval.

Advertisement

Dividend history

The company paid a final dividend of Rs 5 per share on August 22, 2025, and Rs 2 per share the year prior on August 28, 2024. Going further back, investors received Rs 1.80 per share in both July 2019 and July 2018. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 20, 2026 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today