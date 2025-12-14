Dense fog in Delhi-NCR: Noida imposes speed limits on Yamuna Expressway

The Noida Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory reducing speed limits on major roads and expressways in Noida due to fog during the winter season.

The advisory said the move has been taken to prevent road accidents caused by poor visibility due to fog. The revised speed limits will remain in force from December 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026 on the Yamuna Expressway, Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Noida Elevated Road, and other internal routes.

According to the advisory, the maximum speed on the Yamuna Expressway has been fixed at 75 kmph for light motor vehicles and 60 kmph for heavy motor vehicles.

On the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, light motor vehicles can travel at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, while heavy motor vehicles are allowed up to 50 kmph.

For the Noida Elevated Road, the speed limit has been fixed at 50 kmph for light motor vehicles and 40 kmph for heavy motor vehicles.

The Traffic Police have asked drivers to strictly follow the new speed limits and drive carefully during foggy conditions.

The advisory comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for dense fog, cold wave conditions in Delhi and several others parts of the country.

The IMD said light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places across the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, from December 14 to 18. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see similar weather on December 14, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive snowfall between December 15 and 17.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 13 to 15.

Dense fog is very likely during morning hours in isolated areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from December 14 to 18. Similar foggy conditions are expected in Assam and Meghalaya, and west Uttar Pradesh from December 14 to 16.

The IMD also added that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may witness dense fog on December 15 and 16, while eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see dense fog during morning hours from December 14 to 16, with very dense fog expected on December 14 and 15.

In Delhi, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 23°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 9°C and 11°C.