‘Despite very good personal relations…’: Putin says PM Modi discusses the Russia-Ukraine war every time they meet

Putin said Modi raises the issue each time the two leaders meet and has been actively pushing for mutually acceptable solutions.

MUST READ | Modi-Putin 'car diplomacy': Aurus ride at BRICS 2026 continues a years-long tradition

“He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict,” said the Russian president.

“I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” he added, without elaborating on the proposals.

Putin also expressed gratitude to Modi for his desire to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict… pic.twitter.com/BSJBswQn9G — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

“We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible,” Putin said.

Modi has repeatedly called for peace and said India has maintained a principled and humanitarian approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During an interview with Japanese news outlet The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, he said both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had spoken to him to share their perspectives on the conflict.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Putin at BRICS Summit: From chocolate Matryoshka dolls to sweets, what ITC Maurya prepared for him

Modi said India had reiterated its consistent position and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

Modi said India’s good relations with both sides and key stakeholders could help strengthen efforts towards restoring an early and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Modi and Putin most recently met in September on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, along with cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

MUST READ | BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Russian President Putin meet in Delhi for bilateral talks