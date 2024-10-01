'Detention unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi condemns Sonam Wangchuk's detention on Delhi border

Opposition leaders have voiced strong criticism over the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and approximately 120 other people from Ladakh at the Delhi border on Monday night. The group was marching to the national capital to demand sixth schedule status for the union territory when they were blocked by police.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described the detention as "unacceptable," echoing sentiments from various political figures.

On social media platform X, he wrote, "The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future?"

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 30, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj labelled the police's actions as "very bad," specifically condemning the curfew imposed in response to the protesters.

Former Delhi Chief Minister also weighed in, asserting that every citizen has the right to access the national capital.

Why the March?

Wangchuk and his supporters began their foot march from Leh to New Delhi on September 1, advocating for renewed dialogue between the central government and Ladakh's leadership regarding key demands.

These include the inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would provide local populations with law-making powers to safeguard their land and cultural identity, as well as establishing separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts.

Despite their intentions to spend the night at the border, the group was met with prohibitory orders that had been enacted in Delhi until October 5. When they refused to turn back, police detained approximately 120 men from the group.

Shortly before the detentions, Wangchuk shared footage from the border, highlighting the significant police presence and the halting of their buses. In his post, he noted that while they initially believed they were being escorted by Delhi and Haryana Police, it soon became evident that their detainment was imminent.

pic.twitter.com/iPZOJE5uuM — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 30, 2024

Following the detentions, Wangchuk and the others were taken to nearby police stations, while the women participants in the march were not detained.