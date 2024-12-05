‘No Sena MLA will be part of new govt if...’: Shiv Sena leader’s bombshell just hours ahead of swearing-in

Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant said that no party MLA would accept any role in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters just hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Samant said that no Shiv Sena MLA is interested in the deputy CM position and it should solely be held by Shinde.

“We have made it very clear to Shinde that he must become deputy chief minister in the new government,” the Shiv Sena leader said. Samant said he was confident that Shinde would agree to their demand.

Eknath Shinde, who served as the chief minister in the outgoing government, has expressed hesitation about joining the new administration as deputy CM.

Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the BJP legislature party, is set to take the oath as Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister during a grand ceremony on December 5 evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Fadnavis will be sworn in alongside two deputy chief ministers as announced by BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier.

Fadnavis, who will assume the CM’s role for the third time, will take oath alongside two deputy CMs with other cabinet members to follow. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are expected to be sworn in as deputy CMs.

While Pawar has confirmed his participation, there has been no confirmation from Shinde’s camp regarding his acceptance of the post.

Asked when other ministers would take oath of office, Mungantiwar told reporters, “It is most likely that the council of ministers will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly starts, so as to avoid administrative disruption.”

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai. Governor C P Radhakrishnan will administer the oath of office to Fadnavis and his deputies.

The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees, BJP leader Prasad Lad earlier said. Prime Minister Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states will attend the ceremony, he said.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.