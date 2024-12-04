Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra deputy CM; Devendra Fadnavis to lead as CM

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister on Thursday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will assume the role of chief minister, continuing his leadership of the state government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar will also take the oath as the second deputy chief minister, according to reports from ANI.

Coalition Dynamics

The announcement comes after Fadnavis urged Shinde to join his cabinet during a meeting earlier this week. "I met Eknath Shinde and conveyed that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he becomes part of this government. I am confident he will join us, and together we will fulfil the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," Fadnavis stated.

Shinde, who had earlier aspired to become the chief minister, confirmed that he would announce his decision later in the evening. The BJP, as the single-largest party in the state assembly, had stood firm on Fadnavis leading the coalition.

Shinde’s initial reluctance sparked speculation about tensions within the alliance. He had taken a brief hiatus in Thane, citing health concerns, before returning to Mumbai on Tuesday and affirming his support for the BJP’s leadership choice.

Fadnavis Elected BJP Legislative Leader

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. Following his election, Fadnavis met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake a claim to form the government. He was joined by Shinde and Pawar, signaling a unified front within the Mahayuti alliance.

Fadnavis later announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5:30 pm on Thursday. "The new government will be sworn in tomorrow with PM Modi in attendance. We will finalise the list of leaders taking the oath by evening," he said.

Shinde Reflects on Mahayuti Government’s Achievements

Shinde expressed pride in the coalition’s achievements over the past two-and-a-half years. "The work done by our Mahayuti government has been remarkable. Our decisions during this period will be remembered in history. I am proud to have been part of this transformative journey," he stated.

A Landslide Victory

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, consolidating its position as the dominant political force in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony marks the continuation of the alliance’s efforts to deliver on its promises, with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP leaders committing to a stable and progressive government for Maharashtra.