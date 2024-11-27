Devendra Fadnavis set to be CM again: Deva Bhau's remarkable comeback in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, fondly known as 'Deva Bhau', is set to return as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, capping off one of the most remarkable political comebacks in recent history. Shiv Sena had been pressing for the top post, but Eknath Shinde's statement that he would accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely seen as paving the way for Fadnavis.

With the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a staggering 230 out of 288 seats in the assembly elections — 132 of them won by the BJP alone — Fadnavis has firmly reestablished himself as a towering political figure in Maharashtra.

Mahayuti's historic victory marks a dramatic turnaround for Fadnavis, whose political fortunes seemed to wane over the last few years. Once Maharashtra's youngest Chief Minister, serving from 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis' return to the top post is both a personal and political triumph.

From Chief Minister to Deputy

Fadnavis served as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. However, his second term in 2019 was thwarted by a dramatic political twist. Despite the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning a clear majority, the Shiv Sena, a key ally, unexpectedly aligned with the opposition to claim the Chief Minister's chair.

To checkmate Shiv Sena, Fadnavis allied with Ajit Pawar and hastily formed a government. The duo even took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. However, their government lasted merely 80 hours, as Sharad Pawar — Maharashtra's master strategist — persuaded his nephew Ajit to return to the opposition fold. This setback dealt a severe blow to Fadnavis' political clout.

When the Shiv Sena split in 2022, paving the way for the NDA's return to power, expectations were high that Fadnavis would once again take the reins as Chief Minister. Instead, the BJP's central leadership opted to give Eknath Shinde the top post to consolidate power and marginalise Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis was demoted to Deputy Chief Minister, a role he accepted with grace.

Remarkable Comeback

The political challenges for Fadnavis didn't end there. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's tally in Maharashtra plummeted from 23 to just nine seats, raising questions about the party's strategy in the state. Many speculated that Fadnavis' political future in the state may face hurdles. But, the seasoned leader went on an overdrive to course-correct, recalibrate campaign strategy, and counter opposition's "fake narratives". His efforts bore fruit in the 2assembly elections, where the BJP not only secured its largest-ever tally but also cemented its dominance in Maharashtra.

Deva Bhau's Political Journey

Fadnavis' political career began in Nagpur, where he served as the youngest Mayor of the city at just 27 years old. With a strong connection with RSS, he quickly rose through the ranks of the BJP. In 2014, he made history as Maharashtra's first Brahmin Chief Minister in nearly four decades. His tenure was defined by pro-development policies, such as the ambitious Mumbai Metro expansion, the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation scheme, and efforts to transform Maharashtra into a $1 trillion economy. Fadnavis is also known for his clean image and administrative acumen, which helped the BJP build a strong urban voter base in the state.



