DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India over failure to provide wheelchair for elderly passenger who later died

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for not providing a wheelchair to an 80-year-old passenger, who later collapsed and died in the arrival area of Mumbai. The incident occurred on February 12, when a passenger requested a wheelchair upon arrival in Mumbai.

While his wife was already using a wheelchair, Air India allegedly asked the elderly passenger to wait due to "heavy demand" for wheelchairs. The passenger reportedly opted to walk instead, ultimately collapsing and passing away during the immigration process.

The matter was examined and a show cause notice was issued to Air India. Tata-owned airline submitted its response on February 20. The airline informed that the elderly passenger wished to walk along with his wife who was in a wheelchair too, rather than wait for another wheelchair.

"However, the airline failed to show compliance of the CAR as the airline did not provide any wheelchair to the elderly passenger," the regulator said. "Further, Air India did not inform about any action taken by the airline against the erring employee(s) and the airline also failed to submit any corrective actions taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future."

"Accordingly, a financial penalty of Rs. 30 lakh has been imposed on Air India as per Aircraft Rules, 1937 for violating the provisions of the aforementioned CAR," the DGCA said.

The regulator further said that an advisory had also been issued to all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.