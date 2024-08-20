'Did FIR say it was a murder?': SC pulls up Mamata govt for delay in filing FIR in Kolkata rape-murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday pulled up the Bengal government for the delay in filing an FIR in the case of trainee doctor's rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. At the start of the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud said that after the crime was detected in the early hours of the morning, the principal of the RG Kar tried to pass this off as a suicide, and parents were not allowed to see the body.

The CJI said that until late at night there was no FIR. At this point, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, said an unnatural death case was registered immediately which is an FIR. He said an inquest was done in the case. "Did FIR say it was a murder? asked the CJI.

To this, Sibal said the inquest showed it was a case of murder.

"But until late at night there is no FIR saying it is a clear case of murder?" the CJI said, adding that how did the principal try to pass this off as a suicide? "The body was passed to parents in the evening for cremation."

The CJI also blasted the Kolkata Police for not protecting the crime scene when the mob attacked protesters and destroyed the emergency ward of the hospital.

"Then the next day doctors are protesting and a mob invaded the hospital and critical facilities were damaged and what was Kolkata Police doing? The crime scene is in the hospital. Police has to protect the crime scene. What are they doing?"

The CJI said that the body was handed over for cremation at around 8:30 pm. "Then FIR is at 11:45 pm and that is 3 hours after the cremation. An autopsy revealed that the doctor was murdered and the FIR was registered at 11:45 pm? What were the authorities at the hospital doing?" he asked.

The chief justice also questioned the reappointment of Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "When the conduct of the principal is under scrutiny how was the principal appointed as a principal of another college immediately? CBI needs to file a status report on this by Thursday and let it apprise us about the status. Since it is a sensitive stage, let it be given only to us."