Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: Check traffic advisory ahead of first show of Dil Luminati tour

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is set to electrify the national capital with a two-day concert ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the performances will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, starting at 7:00 PM each evening.

In anticipation of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a travel advisory to help manage the expected influx of concertgoers. Commuters are encouraged to avoid restricted routes and plan their journeys accordingly to navigate road closures and diversions effectively during the concert hours.

Related Articles

A post on X (formerly Twitter) outlined that traffic regulations will be in force due to the "Dil Luminati" concert. The advisory emphasized that "adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic" and suggested that the public utilize public transport to prevent congestion.

Traffic Advisory



In view of A Live Music Concert of Diljit Doshanjh “Dil Luminati” to be held on 26 & 27/10/2024 at 07:00 PM at JawaharLal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, traffic regulations will be effective.



Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation… pic.twitter.com/YM02r8X6uu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 25, 2024

As part of his ongoing tour, which has seen him perform across the US and Europe, the 40-year-old singer will kick off the Indian leg of his tour with these concerts in Delhi before heading to cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati in the coming weeks.

Access and restrictions

Music enthusiasts attending the concert can enter Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16, while Gates 1 and 15 will be reserved for emergency purposes. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both concert days to ensure smooth access and safety in the surrounding area.

Moreover, Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will be prohibited from using the route from the JLN Stadium red light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the restriction hours.

Emergency vehicles, including police, ambulances, and fire trucks, will retain unrestricted access to the area. However, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised these vehicles to avoid BP Marg and Lodhi Road to minimize delays.