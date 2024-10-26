Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert today! Here's a list of what items you should & shouldn't take as Dil Luminati tour kicks off

As Diljit Dosanjh gears up for his highly anticipated Dil Luminati India tour, set to take place on October 26 and 27 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, fans are buzzing with excitement.

After a successful run in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand, the Punjabi superstar is ready to light up the stage in India. Before you head to the concert, make sure you're prepared with the right essentials.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on what to bring and what to leave at home.

What to bring?

1. Verified tickets: Ensure you have your tickets ready, either printed or on your phone.

2. Wallet with cash and ID: While many venues are cashless, having some cash on hand and a valid photo ID is crucial.

3. Binoculars: If you're seated far from the stage, binoculars can enhance your viewing experience.

4. Hair ties: Keep your hair out of your face with hair ties, especially if the venue gets warm.

5. Contacts: If you wear glasses, consider wearing contacts for a clearer view of the stage.

6. Earplugs: Invest in concert-optimised earplugs to protect your hearing without missing out on the music.

7. Fully charged phone and external battery: Ensure your phone is charged for photos and emergencies; a portable charger is a smart backup.

8. Water bottle: Stay hydrated with a collapsible water bottle, but check venue policies first.

9. Outfit accessories: Elevate your concert look with trendy accessories that reflect your style.

10. Comfortable shoes: Choose comfortable footwear, as you may be on your feet for extended periods.

What not to bring

1. New shoes: Avoid wearing new sneakers that might get scuffed or damaged.

2. Flip flops or heels: Opt for closed-toe shoes to protect your feet from being stepped on.

3. Excessive jewellery: Keep jewellery minimal to avoid loss or damage.

4. Professional cameras: Most venues prohibit professional cameras and recording equipment.

5. Bad attitude: Remember to keep the vibe positive; don’t let a bad mood affect others.

6. Outside food: Enjoy the venue's offerings instead of bringing snacks from home.