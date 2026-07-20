'Dipke has been picked up by the police': CJP alleges crackdown as Delhi protests erupt

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday claimed its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by the Delhi Police. This comes as thousands of students and young protesters marched towards Parliament and clashed with security personnel.

Police reportedly responded with tear gas, lathi-charge and heavy barricading as demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das in a post claimed: "Dipke has been picked up by the police! We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets! The police are brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters."

Police Crackdown, CJP Claims Founder Detained

Clashes erupted near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building, and Parliament Street as protesters, some dressed in school uniforms and carrying the national flag, attempted to breach multiple layers of barricades, according to news agency PTI.

Many walked several kilometres through inner lanes to avoid police restrictions before regrouping near Parliament. Police used tear gas, batons, and lathi charges to disperse the crowds, while internet services were suspended across large parts of the area as a precautionary measure.

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Parliament Sees Repeated Disruptions

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests over the CJP-led agitation. The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Security across the New Delhi district was significantly tightened, with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed. Reserve companies were also pressed into service as the situation intensified.

Several commuters were stranded after access to nearby Metro stations was restricted, and station gates were shut as a precautionary measure.

Wangchuk Seeks Temporary Release From Hospital

A few kilometres away, Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police during his hunger strike, requested the hospital's Medical Superintendent to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" so he could participate in the Parliament march.

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He told authorities he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

Earlier in the day, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital signs remained stable but that his blood parameters required "close clinical observation".

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the hospital said in its morning medical bulletin.