‘Disappointing that...’: US's sharp reaction to BJP’s charge of American “deep state” behind destabilising India

The United States rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) accusations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements within the American “deep state” were behind efforts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Gautam Adani.

On December 7, a spokesperson from the US Embassy called the allegations “disappointing” and emphasised that the US government has long been a strong advocate for media freedom worldwide.

BJP had claimed on December 5 that the US “deep state” in collaboration with the media platform OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was trying to damage India’s reputation.

BJP pointed to Rahul Gandhi’s use of OCCRP reports to criticise the Adani Group, alleging its close ties with the government.

“It’s disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” said the embassy spokesperson. “The US government collaborates with independent organisations on programmes that support professional development and training for journalists. These programs do not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations,” the official added.

OCCRP, based in Amsterdam, is a media platform focusing on crime and corruption stories.

BJP had cited a French media report that claimed OCCRP receives funding from USAID, a US State Department agency, as well as from figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation, who they describe as part of the “deep state”.

“The United States has long been a champion of media freedom globally,” the US embassy representative stated. “A free and independent press is essential for any democracy, facilitating informed debate and holding those in power accountable.”

Last month, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar, and other defendants for allegedly paying over $250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts that could potentially generate more than $2 billion in profits.

In response to the charges, the Congress called for a full investigation and accused the Modi-led government of protecting Adani.

The Adani Group, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said it will take legal action.

Mediapart’s response

In its response, Mediapart’s publisher and director Carine Fouteau in a statement on December 7, said, “Mediapart firmly condemns the instrumentalisation of its recently published investigative article about OCCRP by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to serve BJP’s political agenda and attack press freedom.”

She further asserted that the “BJP wrongly exploited Mediapart’s article in order to spread fake news that we never published”.

“There are no facts available supporting the conspiracy theory promoted by BJP,” said Mediapart’s publisher, expressing “full support to the courageous Indian and international journalists who report and investigate in India”.

(With inputs from PTI)