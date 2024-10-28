Disengagement at Demchok, Depsang in final phase; patrolling to resume soon

The disengagement of the Indian and Chinese troops is in its final phase at Eastern Ladakh's Demchok and Depsang. The first round of patrolling is all set to resume by the end of this month, India Today reported citing sources within the defence ministry.

Disengagement process involves both sides removing temporary structures and fortifications in the contested areas. Dismantling is a key step needed for official acknowledgement of the disengagement.

Cross-verification of the dismantling process is expected to be completed by Tuesday (October 29), sources added. After verification is done, New Delhi and Beijing will confirm the cessation of tension in these areas.

The development comes days after a huge breakthrough in India's border talks with China. After an agreement, India and China begun the process of troop disengagement at the two friction points in Demchok and Depsang.

The agreement was arrived at only for these areas and "talks are still underway" for other areas.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the disengagement of troops at Demchok and Depsang is the first step and that India will likely return to the 2020 patrolling status.

He added the next step is de-escalation, which wouldn't happen until India is sure that the same is happening on the other side as well, referring to China. "After de-escalation, how to manage the borders will be discussed," he said.