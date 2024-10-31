Diwali 2024: Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at LAC day after disengagement

Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets on the occasion of Diwali at several border points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on eastern Ladakh. The development came a day after both the countries completed the disengagement process at Demchok and Despang in eastern Ladakh.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," newswire PTI quoted a source within the Indian Army as saying.

The source added that the exchange of sweets took place at 5 border personnel meeting (BPM) points along the LAC. On Wednesday, the troops of both sides completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling will commence at these points soon.

The disengagement process included withdrawal of troops, tents, and temporary structures. Aerial verification over Depsang was successfully completed on Tuesday.

The verification process following the disengagement was underway, and ground commanders were to decide on patrols modalities, according to the source.

"Talks will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the disengagement process at the LAC is nearly complete. He added that India aims to move beyond disengagement, which will take a little longer.

"We will strive to move beyond disengagement, but for that, we will need to wait a little longer."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi on October 21 that an agreement had been reached between India and China after several weeks of negotiations, and that it would lead to the resolution of concerns that occurred in 2020.

The agreement on patrolling and troop withdrawal along the LAC in eastern Ladakh was finalized, marking a breakthrough in the over-four-year deadlock.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit this year. Both the leaders said that the India-China ties are important for the people of India and China as well as for regional and global peace and stability.