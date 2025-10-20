Diwali smog returns: Delhi AQI hits ‘severe’ 411 near Akshardham, worse to come

Delhi woke up to a choking Diwali morning as air quality levels plunged into the "severe" category, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting AQI readings of 411 near Akshardham and 352 near Barapullah bridge.

The festive weekend offered no respite from the pollution crisis. On Diwali eve, air quality across the capital deteriorated sharply. At 4 pm Sunday, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 296—categorised as "poor." By 10 pm, it had climbed to 306, entering the “very poor” red zone.

Anand Vihar was among the worst hit, recording an AQI of 409 late Sunday, breaching into the “severe” category. In total, 24 out of 38 CPCB monitoring stations reported air quality in the "very poor" range. Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323) also reported hazardous levels. Other localities, including Punjabi Bagh (313), Nehru Nagar (310), and Ashok Vihar (305), were not far behind.

The forecast shows little hope for improvement. According to PTI, air quality is expected to worsen further on Tuesday and Wednesday, with continued “severe” level readings across the NCR.

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) attributed around 15.1% of the capital’s pollution on Sunday to transport emissions, adding to the toxic mix of stagnant weather and seasonal pollutants.

In a bid to manage the damage, the Supreme Court had earlier permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR under restricted conditions. Usage was limited to designated time slots—6 am to 7 pm, and 8 am to 10 pm—on Diwali eve and the day of the festival itself. However, enforcement remains inconsistent.